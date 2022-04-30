Menu

Traffic

3 men seriously injured in Hamilton single-vehicle crash: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 30, 2022 10:49 am
Hamilton police are investigating a serious crash in the city. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a serious crash in the city. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say three people have been seriously injured in a crash in the central part of the city.

Police and paramedics were called to Hunter Street West and Queen Street South just before 11 p.m. Friday night after a 2016 Volkswagen went through the intersection and slammed into a fence and concrete blocks.

Police say the vehicle suffered extensive damage and caused portions of the concrete blocks to fall onto the railway tracks below.

There were no other vehicles or pedestrians involved in the collision.

Read more: Hamilton police record 35% increase in hate, bias incidents for 2021

The 21-year-old Hamilton man who was driving the vehicle and two other passengers — both 19-year-old men from Hamilton — were transported to hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, the injuries included torso trauma and spinal fractures.

Due to the severity of injuries, the Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has been called in to investigate the cause of the collision.

Investigators have not ruled out any contributing factors.

The intersection was closed until about 6 a.m. Saturday as the road was cleaned up and officers investigated the circumstances that led to the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the incident is being asked to called Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

