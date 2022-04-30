3 men seriously injured in Hamilton single-vehicle crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say three people have been seriously injured in a crash in the central part of the city.

Police and paramedics were called to Hunter Street West and Queen Street South just before 11 p.m. Friday night after a 2016 Volkswagen went through the intersection and slammed into a fence and concrete blocks.

Police say the vehicle suffered extensive damage and caused portions of the concrete blocks to fall onto the railway tracks below.

There were no other vehicles or pedestrians involved in the collision.

The 21-year-old Hamilton man who was driving the vehicle and two other passengers — both 19-year-old men from Hamilton — were transported to hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, the injuries included torso trauma and spinal fractures.

Due to the severity of injuries, the Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has been called in to investigate the cause of the collision.

Investigators have not ruled out any contributing factors.

The intersection was closed until about 6 a.m. Saturday as the road was cleaned up and officers investigated the circumstances that led to the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the incident is being asked to called Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.