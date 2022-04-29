Vigil held in Edmonton for teen who died after being stabbed outside high school

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of family, friends and fellow students gathered Friday night at an Edmonton high school to commemorate the life of a 16-year-old boy who died after being attacked while waiting for a bus.

Monica Binns said that not a day has gone by where she hasn’t remembered the voice of her baby cousin Karanveer Sahota, who died a week after being stabbed in the chest near McNally High School on April 8.

Police have charged six boys and one girl between the ages of 14 and 17 with second-degree murder.

All seven are out on bail and are to appear in court in May.

Police Supt. Shane Perka has said the youths had a history of disagreeing with each other, but there are no indications the assault on Sahota was gang-related.

View image in full screen Hundreds of people in Edmonton gathered at a vigil for Karanveer Sahota on Friday night. The teen died after he was attacked outside McNally High School. Sarah Komadina/Global News

Friends and family during the Friday night candlelight vigil wept as they remembered Sahota as a highly intelligent leader who loved music, cooking, and cared deeply for his mother.

