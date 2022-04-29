Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vigil held in Edmonton for teen who died after being stabbed outside high school

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2022 11:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Vigil being held in Edmonton after teen killed in attack by school' Vigil being held in Edmonton after teen killed in attack by school
WATCH ABOVE: A vigil will be held in Edmonton on Friday night to honour the life of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota. The teen died after being attacked outside his high school three weeks ago. Sarah Komadina reports.

Dozens of family, friends and fellow students gathered Friday night at an Edmonton high school to commemorate the life of a 16-year-old boy who died after being attacked while waiting for a bus.

READ MORE: Hundreds attend funeral of Edmonton teen killed in violent assault outside his school

Monica Binns said that not a day has gone by where she hasn’t remembered the voice of her baby cousin Karanveer Sahota, who died a week after being stabbed in the chest near McNally High School on April 8.

Police have charged six boys and one girl between the ages of 14 and 17 with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Edmonton police ask people to not post names of youths accused, witnesses of McNally attack

All seven are out on bail and are to appear in court in May.

Story continues below advertisement

Police Supt. Shane Perka has said the youths had a history of disagreeing with each other, but there are no indications the assault on Sahota was gang-related.

Trending Stories
Vigil View image in full screen
Hundreds of people in Edmonton gathered at a vigil for Karanveer Sahota on Friday night. The teen died after he was attacked outside McNally High School. Sarah Komadina/Global News

READ MORE: Edmonton stabbing victim’s family ‘disheartened’ as suspects granted bail

Friends and family during the Friday night candlelight vigil wept as they remembered Sahota as a highly intelligent leader who loved music, cooking, and cared deeply for his mother.

More to come…

Click to play video: '7 youths charged in McNally High School student’s homicide released on bail' 7 youths charged in McNally High School student’s homicide released on bail
Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagHomicide tagAssault tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton homicide tagKaranveer Sahota tagMcNally High School assault tagMcNally High School attack tagEdmonton teen dies after attack at high school tagSahota vigil tagTeen dies after attack outside Edmonton high school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers