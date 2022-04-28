Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police ask people to not post names of youths accused, witnesses of McNally attack

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Recent Alberta school violence reignites debate around resource officers' Recent Alberta school violence reignites debate around resource officers
WATCH (April 26): After a series of violent assaults involving Alberta students, some experts are calling for the return of school resource officers and more social support in schools. Sarah Komadina explains.

The Edmonton Police Service is urging members of the public to avoid identifying the youths accused in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old student at McNally High School.

Police say members of the public are also posting online the names of teens they believe were witnesses.

Read more: 7 youths charged in McNally High School student’s homicide released on bail

“EPS understands that the homicide of the 16-year-old male outside of McNally High School continues to weigh heavily on many students, families and our community at large,” the police department said Thursday.

“While we recognize that this continues to be a difficult time, the EPS must point out that publishing the identity of any accused and witnesses in such matters is a criminal offence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act,” Acting Supervisor of the media relations unit, Cheryl Sheppard, explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“We ask that anyone who has published identifying material of this nature to delete/remove it immediately.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We ask that anyone who has published identifying material of this nature to delete/remove it immediately."

The EPS said it will be investigating allegations of “unlawful publication.”

Click to play video: 'Family mourns teen who died after attack outside Edmonton high school' Family mourns teen who died after attack outside Edmonton high school
Family mourns teen who died after attack outside Edmonton high school – Apr 18, 2022

Police are also asking people to be aware that there is misinformation circulating online about this incident and those involved. EPS says citizens should “take this into consideration” when reading information online from “unofficial sources.”

Trending Stories

“As a police service, our priority is to uphold the law and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Edmontonians,” Sheppard added.

Read more: 7 teens charged with 2nd-degree murder after stabbing at McNally High School in Edmonton

Seven youths — six boys and one girl ranging in age from 14 to 17 — were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Karanveer Sahota.

Story continues below advertisement

The youths cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Read more: Hundreds attend funeral of Edmonton teen killed in violent assault outside his school

Sahota, 16, was assaulted outside of McNally School on Friday, April 8. He died of his injuries a week later. An autopsy revealed Sahota died of a stab wound to the chest.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds attend funeral of Edmonton teen killed in violent assault outside his school' Hundreds attend funeral of Edmonton teen killed in violent assault outside his school
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagYouth Criminal Justice Act tagSchool Safety tagYouth Crime tagMcNally High School tagSchool violence tagyouth violence tagKaranveer Sahota tagMcnally tagStudent Killed tagMcnally homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers