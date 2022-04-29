Menu

Crime

Rifle presented as evidence in Greg Fertuck trial

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 8:03 pm
greg fertuck trial rifle View image in full screen
Ballistics expert Kenneth Chan has connected the rifle to the two shell casings found at the Kenaston area gravel pit where Sheree was last seen. . Court Exhibit

A rifle found in a central area of rural Saskatchewan was introduced by the crown prosecutor in the Greg Fertuck trial on Friday.

Fertuck is on trial for first-degree murder in the 2015 killing of his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck.

Read more: Ballistics analyst testifies as final witness at Greg Fertuck murder trial voir dire

Sheree was last seen leaving her family’s farm in December 2015 to haul gravel in the Kenaston, Sask., area, about 85 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

Sheree’s body has never been found.

Greg was arrested in June 2019 after a nearly year-long undercover operation known as a Mr. Big sting.

Greg Fertuck trial on break after 37 days – Oct 29, 2021

Court heard in January that Greg told undercover officers he dumped a rifle in the Biggar, Sask., area after shooting Sheree.

It was reported in January 2022 that the weapon hadn’t been found.

The gun court heard about on Friday — a Ruger 10/22, was found in a wooded area by Highway 14, near Kinley, Sask., about 57 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Several witnesses took the stand Friday, including Murray Picketts who owns the property where the gun was found.

He says the rifle was discovered under a storage bin when the bin was being moved back in November 2021.

Read more: Witness says she saw Sheree Fertuck’s truck driving on evening of her disappearance

Ballistics expert Kenneth Chan has connected the rifle to the two shell casings found at the Kenaston area gravel pit where Sheree was last seen.

The trial has been adjourned until May 4.

— with files from Global’s Kayla Guerrette and Ryan Kessler

