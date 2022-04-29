Rifle presented as evidence in Greg Fertuck trial

Send this page to someone via email

A rifle found in a central area of rural Saskatchewan was introduced by the crown prosecutor in the Greg Fertuck trial on Friday.

Fertuck is on trial for first-degree murder in the 2015 killing of his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck.

Sheree was last seen leaving her family’s farm in December 2015 to haul gravel in the Kenaston, Sask., area, about 85 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

Sheree’s body has never been found.

Greg was arrested in June 2019 after a nearly year-long undercover operation known as a Mr. Big sting.

Court heard in January that Greg told undercover officers he dumped a rifle in the Biggar, Sask., area after shooting Sheree.

It was reported in January 2022 that the weapon hadn’t been found.

The gun court heard about on Friday — a Ruger 10/22, was found in a wooded area by Highway 14, near Kinley, Sask., about 57 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Several witnesses took the stand Friday, including Murray Picketts who owns the property where the gun was found.

He says the rifle was discovered under a storage bin when the bin was being moved back in November 2021.

Ballistics expert Kenneth Chan has connected the rifle to the two shell casings found at the Kenaston area gravel pit where Sheree was last seen.

The trial has been adjourned until May 4.

— with files from Global’s Kayla Guerrette and Ryan Kessler

