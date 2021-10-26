Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 26 2021 8:13pm
01:15

Greg Fertuck’s partner says he disclosed Sheree Fertuck shooting hours afterward

Greg Fertuck’s former common-law spouse struggles with memory, but told court she does remember the night her partner said he killed Sheree Fertuck.

