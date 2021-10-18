Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 18 2021 8:53pm
01:28

Greg Fertuck discloses Sheree Fertuck killing to Mr. Big crime boss: ‘I ended up shooting her’

Greg Fertuck, in a meeting with a Mr. Big sting crime boss, said he killed his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck because she wanted to take everything he’d worked to get over the years.

