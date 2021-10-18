Global News at 10 Regina October 18 2021 8:53pm 01:28 Greg Fertuck discloses Sheree Fertuck killing to Mr. Big crime boss: ‘I ended up shooting her’ Greg Fertuck, in a meeting with a Mr. Big sting crime boss, said he killed his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck because she wanted to take everything he’d worked to get over the years. Greg Fertuck discloses Sheree Fertuck killing to Mr. Big crime boss: ‘I ended up shooting her’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8275948/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8275948/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?