Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are five stories we want to share:

Vernon, B.C. Mounties buy new toys for tot who fell victim to theft

Vernon, B.C., Mounties went above and beyond to help out a young family that was hit by car theft.

“When police returned the vehicle to the owner, they learned that a number of personal items belonging to the family were still missing and the officers that responded to the call decided they wanted to do something to help the young family,” RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

They then collected donations from other officers working at the time and raised enough of their own money to purchase some toys and replace several of the items that had been stolen.

Canada, Japan and Spain to compete in first Celebration of Light fireworks event since pandemic

Canada, Japan and Spain will compete in this summer’s Celebration of Light fireworks festival at Vancouver’s English Bay, marking the event’s return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The countries were announced Thursday, with Japan to perform July 23, Canada on July 27, and Spain on July 30.

West Shore RCMP officer helps divert plane as woman goes into labour

An off-duty West Shore RCMP officer was asleep on a flight recently when he was woken up by the crew asking for help.

It turns out a woman on board had gone into premature labour and the crew was looking for a doctor or nurse.

Const. Rob Renner is a former nurse and he jumped in to help.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sadie Ussak said she was only 31 weeks pregnant at the time, according to the RCMP.

“Realizing the severity of the situation, Const. Renner took over responsibility of care, drawing on his previous medical training,” said West Shore RCMP in a statement Monday.

Final section of Stanley Park seawall reopens after storm damage repair

After months in repair, the last section of Stanley Park’s storm-battered seawall has reopened.

Members of the public are now free to roam between Vancouver’s Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge, an area heavily damaged by extreme winds and a king tide on Jan. 7.

Kelowna woman gets $2-million birthday win

A Kelowna woman just got two million reasons to celebrate her birthday.

Beverly Gilbert checked her BC/49 ticket for the April 6 draw and learned she matched all six numbers to win the game’s top prize — an unforgettable early birthday present worth $2 million.