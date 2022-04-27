Menu

Canada

Kelowna women gets $2-million birthday win

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 2:46 pm
Beverly Gilbert checked her BC/49 ticket for the April 6 draw and learned she matched all six numbers to win the game’s top prize. View image in full screen
Beverly Gilbert checked her BC/49 ticket for the April 6 draw and learned she matched all six numbers to win the game’s top prize. Courtesy: BCLC

A Kelowna woman just got two million reasons to celebrate her birthday.

Beverly Gilbert checked her BC/49 ticket for the April 6 draw and learned she matched all six numbers to win the game’s top prize — an unforgettable early birthday present worth $2 million.

“I had to scan it a lot to make sure,” Gilbert said in a press release.

“My first thought was, ‘oh my gosh.’ It was surreal seeing all of the numbers match.”

Read more: Winning Lotto 6-49 ticket worth $18.7M sold in B.C.

Gilbert will use some of her winnings on an upcoming trip to Europe, which will become a bit more swish thanks to the win.

“I had this trip planned with a friend and now it’s definitely going to get an upgrade,” she said. “I also will purchase a condo, pay off my car and do some investing.”

The Kelowna resident purchased her ticket from Capri Shopping Centre and was at home when she decided to check her numbers on her Lotto! app.

Read more: California woman accidentally wins $10M by pressing wrong button on lottery machine

In 2021, British Columbians won more than $17 million in BC/49 prizes.

