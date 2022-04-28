Menu

Canada

Canada, Japan and Spain to compete in first Celebration of Light fireworks event since pandemic

By Elijah Polson Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 5:27 pm
The largest fireworks celebration in B.C. returns for the first time in two years View image in full screen
Seen from Burnaby Mountain approximately 16 kilometres away, fireworks explode behind the downtown Vancouver skyline as a pyrotechnic team from Croatia closes out the final night of the Honda Celebration of Light in Vancouver on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada, Japan and Spain will compete in this summer’s Celebration of Light fireworks festival at Vancouver’s English Bay, marking its return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The countries were announced Thursday, with Japan to perform July 23, Canada on July 27, and Spain on July 30.

Read more: B.C.’s Celebration of Light is back after being cancelled twice during COVID-19

Marking its 30th year, the event is the longest running off-shore fireworks festival in the world, hosting more than 1.25 million attendees annually.

Canada will be represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks, while Japan’s Akariya Fireworks returns following wins in 2014 and 2017. Spain is partnering with Pirotecnia Zaragozana.

The B.C. government is offering $5 million to support events in the hopes of helping the battered tourism industry rebound.

“The Tourism Events Program helps promote these events so they get the local, national and international attention needed to attract visitors to communities and be a magnet for tourism throughout the province,” said Melanie Mark, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, in a statement Wednesday.

Applications are open until May 31 for events taking place from this October to September 2023.

