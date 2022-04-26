Menu

Crime

Vernon, B.C. Mounties buy new toys for tot who fell victim to theft

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 4:45 pm
A Vernon family got a helping hand from some RCMP who retrieved their stolen car. View image in full screen
A Vernon family got a helping hand from some RCMP who retrieved their stolen car. Courtesy: RCMP

Vernon, B.C., Mounties went above and beyond to help out a young family that was hit by a car theft.

It all started shortly after 5 p.m. April 6, when RCMP spotted a vehicle that had been stolen in the 4900-block of 27th Street and later arrested a 32-year-old woman who now faces potential criminal charges in relation to the theft.

Read more: Fake police sighting in Vernon prompts investigation

“When police returned the vehicle to the owner, they learned that a number of personal items belonging to the family were still missing and the officers that responded to the call decided they wanted to do something to help the young family,” RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

They then collected donations from other officers working at the time and raised enough of their own money to purchase some toys and replace several of the items that had been stolen.

“We did it because we wanted to, not because we had to,”  said Const. Joel Kooger, one of the officers involved in organizing the kind gesture.

“We just wanted to make the most of the opportunity, to make their day better, and to show we really do care.”

