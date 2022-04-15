Fake police sighting in Vernon prompts investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon Mounties are taking a recent report of a fake police sighting “very seriously”. They are launching an investigation into the incident.

A woman driving northbound on Highway 97 near Bailey Road at around 2 a.m. April 13 said she came upon a slow-moving pickup truck traveling northbound in the slow lane.

“As the motorist passed the truck, she saw what appeared to be red and blue flashing lights activated. Shortly after activating the lights, the vehicle turned east, off Highway 97 toward Predator Ridge onto Bailey Road,” RCMP said in a statement.

“The vehicle was described as a newer model, white, Dodge Ram pick-up truck with a canopy and red and blue “dome” lights on the roof of the driver side.”

2:04 RCMP: Second reported fake traffic stop near Lumby RCMP: Second reported fake traffic stop near Lumby – Mar 24, 2021

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking motorists dealing with a ‘fake police’ car to slow down and drive to the nearest well-lit, populated area.

Story continues below advertisement

If that’s not possible, RCMP said, it’s best to lock all doors, pull over safely and leave your vehicle running. Drivers with a cellphone should take them out immediately, hold them in full view, and call 911.

“Calmly give the 911 operator your location and express your concern,” RCMP said.

RCMP recommends that drivers tell the officer through a cracked window and locked door they wish to cooperate, but have heard about police impersonators.

2:25 RCMP warn drivers that a police impersonator has been reported on Highway 33 RCMP warn drivers that a police impersonator has been reported on Highway 33 – Mar 23, 2021

There were several incidents of fake police sightings in the Okanagan last year. One in Peachland ended in an arrest.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who may have information related to the incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171 and quote police file #2022-5785.

Advertisement