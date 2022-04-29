Fire burning near Shuswap Lake; no threats to homes

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire near St. Ives continues to burn Friday morning, but grew very little in size overnight, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Three North Shuswap fire departments, along with a BC Wildfire crew and a helicopter, worked Thursday to extinguish a blaze in the Horseshoe Bay area near St. Ives, according to the Columbia Shuswap regional district. Through the night crews saw little to no growth on the east and west sides of the fire, with possibly some small increases upslope to the north.

“There are no risks to any structures in the area at this time,” according to the regional district.

The fire displayed Rank 1 and 2 behaviors, which is the lowest rankings for a smoldering ground and surface fire.

“There were some occasional flare-ups that were visible from Squilax-Anglemont Road,” the regional district said.

“The cause of the fire is unconfirmed,” according to a press release from the regional district.

Local firefighters with the Scotch Creek, Anglemont and Celista fire departments are monitoring the situation closely.

The Shuswap Emergency Program will update information on its website, www.csrd.bc.ca and www.shuswapemergency.ca and social media platforms as needed. This will be the only update of the evening, unless the situation increases in severity.

Residents in the vicinity are encouraged to subscribe to Alertable, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s emergency notification system.