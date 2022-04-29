Menu

Fire

Fire burning near Shuswap Lake; no threats to homes

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 12:46 pm
The fire near St. Ives displayed courtesy of the North Shuswap Kicker. View image in full screen
The fire near St. Ives displayed courtesy of the North Shuswap Kicker. Courtesy: North Shuswap Kicker

A wildfire near St. Ives continues to burn Friday morning, but grew very little in size overnight, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Three North Shuswap fire departments, along with a BC Wildfire crew and a helicopter, worked Thursday to extinguish a blaze in the Horseshoe Bay area near St. Ives, according to the Columbia Shuswap regional district. Through the night crews saw little to no growth on the east and west sides of the fire, with possibly some small increases upslope to the north.

Click to play video: 'Reviving the practice of cultural burns in B.C. in order to mitigate wildfire risk' Reviving the practice of cultural burns in B.C. in order to mitigate wildfire risk
Reviving the practice of cultural burns in B.C. in order to mitigate wildfire risk

“There are no risks to any structures in the area at this time,” according to the regional district.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire displayed Rank 1 and 2 behaviors, which is the lowest rankings for a smoldering ground and surface fire.

Trending Stories

“There were some occasional flare-ups that were visible from Squilax-Anglemont Road,” the regional district said.

Click to play video: 'Investigating how one natural disaster in B.C. may be responsible for another' Investigating how one natural disaster in B.C. may be responsible for another
Investigating how one natural disaster in B.C. may be responsible for another

“The cause of the fire is unconfirmed,” according to a press release from the regional district.

Read more: ‘This training is really critical’ — B.C. firefighters train ahead of wildfire season

Local firefighters with the Scotch Creek, Anglemont and Celista fire departments are monitoring the situation closely.

 

Read more: FireSmart launches landscaping program in Penticton, B.C. ahead of wildfire season

Story continues below advertisement

 

The Shuswap Emergency Program will update information on its website, www.csrd.bc.ca and www.shuswapemergency.ca and social media platforms as needed. This will be the only update of the evening, unless the situation increases in severity.

Read more: Cattle helping to manage B.C. wildfire risk with targeted grazing

Residents in the vicinity are encouraged to subscribe to Alertable, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s emergency notification system.

 

