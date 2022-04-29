Quebec sees COVID-19 hospitalizations fall again, 26 new deaths added

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec saw another drop in the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 as the province logged 26 new deaths linked to the disease Friday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations came to a total of 2,290, a net decrease of 36. This comes after 182 admissions and 218 discharges in the last day.

There were 81 people in intensive care units. That represents a drop of four in a 24-hour period.

The province also reported 1,649 new cases of the novel coronavirus based on PCR testing, which remains limited to a handful of groups.

Officials say 17,542 tests were administered at screening sites on Wednesday, the most recent day for which that data is available.

Quebecers declared the results of 433 additional rapid tests in the latest update, including 352 positive results.

Meanwhile, 32.637 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given across the province in 24 hours. More than 19.4 million shots have been doled out to date.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has reported 14,977 deaths and 1,041,075 official infections.