Health

Quebec sees COVID-19 hospitalizations fall again, 26 new deaths added

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec mask mandate likely to drop on May 14' COVID-19: Quebec mask mandate likely to drop on May 14
Quebec public health officials say they will decide next week if the mask mandate will stay or go after May 14. This comes as COVID-19 re-infections are increasing and vaccination rates are lagging. But as Gloria Henriquez reports, health authorities say the peak of the sixth wave is now behind in Quebec.

Quebec saw another drop in the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 as the province logged 26 new deaths linked to the disease Friday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations came to a total of 2,290, a net decrease of 36. This comes after 182 admissions and 218 discharges in the last day.

There were 81 people in intensive care units. That represents a drop of four in a 24-hour period.

The province also reported 1,649 new cases of the novel coronavirus based on PCR testing, which remains limited to a handful of groups.

Quebec won the battle: Moderna announces vaccine production plant for Montreal

Officials say 17,542 tests were administered at screening sites on Wednesday, the most recent day for which that data is available.

Quebecers declared the results of 433 additional rapid tests in the latest update, including 352 positive results.

Meanwhile, 32.637 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given across the province in 24 hours. More than 19.4 million shots have been doled out to date.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has reported 14,977 deaths and 1,041,075 official infections.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
