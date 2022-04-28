SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec to decide next week if mask mandate will be lifted on May 14: top doctor

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal public health director writes to parents of teens about booster shot benefits' Montreal public health director writes to parents of teens about booster shot benefits
Teenagers in Quebec remain the lowest age group eligible for a booster shot and have the lowest rates of uptake for the COVID-19 booster. Less than 20 per cent of people aged 12 to 17 have received a third dose. It's a particular concern for those with health risk and has prompted Montreal's public health director to write a letter to parents. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports.

Quebec hopes to end its mask mandate by May 14 but a final decision will only be made next week, the province’s interim public health director said Thursday.

Luc Boileau told reporters that COVID-19 indicators are starting to improve and that it appears the peak of the sixth wave is behind the province.

While the news is “quite positive,” Boileau said he will provide an update on the situation next week — and confirm whether the mask requirement will be lifted in public spaces next month.

“We are following the situation very closely,” Boileau said, referring to the health crisis.

Read more: Quebec tallies 23 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop by almost 50

The provincial government has largely nixed most health measures in recent months, with officials saying it was time to find a way to live with the novel coronavirus. In March, it nixed its vaccine passport system and eased capacity restrictions for businesses.

The plan to eliminate mandatory masks in indoor public spaces, however, had been delayed more than once as cases, deaths and hospitalizations started to rise again.

Last week, Boileau recommended keeping the requirement until at least the middle of May because the progression of the sixth wave was uncertain — and Quebec needs to be careful.

On Thursday, the province’s top doctor said the latest wave is under control. But he noted that COVID-19 hospitalizations weren’t dropping fast enough for him to feel comfortable advising the government right now to nix masks.

Quebec will be the only province to require masking in most indoor public places when Prince Edward Island lifts its mask order on May 6.

with files from the Canadian Press

