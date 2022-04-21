SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Quebec prolongs mask mandate to middle of May now

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 1:30 pm
People are reflected in a window as they wear face masks on a street in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People are reflected in a window as they wear face masks on a street in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec will extend its mask mandate in public spaces again — this time until mid-May — as the province continues to deal with the sixth wave of COVID-19.

Luc Boileau, the province’s interim public health director, announced the decision Thursday to prolong the requirement by another two weeks. Masks will also remain mandatory on public transit.

“We will follow the situation closely,” Boileau said during a news conference in Montreal. “We will be thrilled to reconsider it if the situation improves substantially in the coming days.”

He said that COVID-19 transmission and pandemic-related hospitalizations appear to be slowing in Quebec, but overall the number of patients isn’t dropping yet.

Read more: Quebec adds 38 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations top 2,400

Despite that, Boileau said the progression of the sixth wave remains uncertain — and that the province needs to be careful. That is why public health officials recommended keeping the mask mandate.

“We’ve recommended it because there is still a real pandemic situation in Quebec right now,” he said. “It appears to not be as worse as a week ago, but it seems to be very heavy.”

Boileau said the transmission of the virus is still high among seniors, especially in the Greater Montreal area. The province is also dealing with a new flu season and that could put additional pressure on emergency rooms.

The Quebec government has largely lifted most health measures in recent months, with officials saying it was time to find a way to live with the novel coronavirus. In March, it nixed its vaccine passport system and eased capacity restrictions for businesses.

The mask mandate, however, was supposed to be in place until April. The government had previously announced that face coverings would no longer be required in the majority of public places by that time.

The date to remove masks was then pushed to the end of April due to the evolving sixth wave of the pandemic.

with files from The Canadian Press

