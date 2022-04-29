Menu

Crime

London Ont., man faces child pornography charges after case involving girl overseas

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted April 29, 2022 10:28 am
A man watching a computer screen, in Culemborg, Netherlands, 14 May 2017, issued 24 April 2019. View image in full screen
A man watching a computer screen, in Culemborg, Netherlands, 14 May 2017, issued 24 April 2019. EPA/JEROEN JUMELET

A London, Ont., man faces multiple charges related to child pornography after an investigation into the luring of a child from Asia online.

The London Police Service internet child exploitation unit completed an 11-month investigation into the internet luring of the 12-year-old girl.

Police say an investigation started after a social media company detected child pornography being exchanged on its platform.

The social media company reported the incident to American authorities, who then traced the activity to Canada, where the case was forwarded to London Police.

Officers traced the activity to a specific address, where they executed a search warrant.

Police seized several electronic devices that showed the man had been communicating for several months with a 12-year-old female who resides in Asia.

Joseph Moss, 39, of London, is facing several charges, including four counts of luring a person under the age of 16 by telecommunication, three counts of making available sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16, and two counts each of making and possessing child pornography. Moss also faces one charge of distributing child pornography.

The London Police Service has collaborated with law enforcement in the child’s home country, in an attempt to locate and ensure her safety.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a London court at a later date.

