Crime

2 men charged in what Calgary police believe was unprovoked ‘hate-motivated assault’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 11:42 pm
Calgary Police Service side of vehicle logo View image in full screen
A file photo of a Calgary police vehicle. Global News

Two people have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with what Calgary police say they believe was a hate-motivated attack late last month.

“At this time, it is believed this was an unprovoked attack on a vulnerable Calgarian,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

At about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Centre Street S. after a security guard at a nearby building reported an assault.

“Upon arrival, officers located a man who had injuries to his ribs and face and required medical attention,” police said.

They said the victim told officers “he had been thrown to the ground by two unknown individuals who then kicked” him multiple times.

Two 21-year-old men — Corbin Maverick Riley and John Segovia Calderon — have been charged with one count each of aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Staff Sgt. Jeff MacQueen of the Calgary Police Service’s community support unit, said police believe the victim “was targeted due to his socioeconomic standing.”

“Every Calgarian has the right to feel safe in our city and we are asking anyone who has information to come forward,” he said at the time.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
