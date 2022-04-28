Jury finds Airdrie, Alta. man guilty of manslaughter in 2019 homicide

One of three people accused in the 2019 murder of an Uber driver has been found guilty of manslaughter.
On Dec. 29, 2019, Cochrane RCMP was called after a man was found dead off of a rural road near the Springbank Airport.
The victim was later identified as Kasif Hirani, 30, of Calgary.
Andrew Christal, who was 32 at the time, of Airdrie, was charged with second-degree murder.
After a two-day deliberation, the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
A sentencing date has not been set by the courts.
