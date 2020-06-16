3 charged in Calgary man’s 2019 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP have charged three people in connection with the death of a 30-year-old Calgary man last December.

On Dec. 29, Cochrane RCMP were called after a man was found dead off of a rural road near the Spring Bank Airport. The airport is located in Rocky View County just west of Calgary.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Kasif Hirani of Calgary.

READ MORE: Cochrane RCMP investigating suspicious death of man

Two days after Hirani was found dead, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit said officers were searching for two adults who police believed were in possession of the victim’s vehicle — a 2013 Kia Optima.

Arrest warrants were issued for 34-year-old Trista Nadene Tinkler and 51-year-old Robert Gordon Daignault, who were both charged with several offences including possession of property obtained by crime and credit card theft at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP seek 2 people wanted in connection with suspicious death investigation

On Jan. 3, the suspects were arrested in Edmonton but the Optima was still missing.

In an update on Tuesday, the RCMP said the Optima was located in Calgary on Jan. 13. Three people have since been charge in connection with Hirani’s death.

On Jan. 5, Trista Tinkler, 34, of no fixed address, was charged with second-degree murder. Tinkler remains in custody and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Calgary on Aug. 20.

Last week, Andrew Christal, 32, of Airdrie, and Robert Daignault, 52, of Calgary, were also charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP said Daignault was in custody at the time of his arrest. Daignault and Christal were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.