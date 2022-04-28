Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Insurance decals no longer needed after May 1 as ICBC renewal moves online

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'ICBC renewals move online' ICBC renewals move online
The B.C. government is doing away with the annual trek to the insurance broker. In changes to take effect starting May 1, drivers will be able to renew their vehicle insurance online and annual decals will no longer be required – Feb 14, 2022

Starting Sunday, insured British Columbia drivers will no longer need to display an ICBC decal on their licence plates.

The change coincides with ICBC’s official launch of online insurance renewals.

Under the new model, drivers can renew their policy online up to 44 days before it expires. ICBC says about 3,000 people have already used the new method.

Read more: ICBC moving to online car insurance renewals, but change won’t save drivers any money

Most personal vehicles with a single owner who is not making any changes to their insurance coverage are eligible to renew online. The public can check their eligibility here.

Trending Stories

People who renew online will still need to print a copy of their insurance documents to keep in their vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone buying a new policy or making changes to their existing policy will still need to do so in person.

Read more: Class-action lawsuit approved against ICBC, B.C. government

The transition to online renewals, however, will not save drivers any money.

Autoplan brokers will still be required to review each renewal and will continue to be paid the same amount for an insurance policy renewal, whether it’s done online or in person.

There will be no basic rate change at ICBC until December.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ICBC tagInsurance tagAuto Insurance tagCar Insurance tagB.C. insurance tagOnline Insurance tagdecal tagOnline Renewal taginsurance decal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers