Insurance decals no longer needed after May 1 as ICBC renewal moves online

Starting Sunday, insured British Columbia drivers will no longer need to display an ICBC decal on their licence plates.

The change coincides with ICBC’s official launch of online insurance renewals.

Under the new model, drivers can renew their policy online up to 44 days before it expires. ICBC says about 3,000 people have already used the new method.

Most personal vehicles with a single owner who is not making any changes to their insurance coverage are eligible to renew online. The public can check their eligibility here.

People who renew online will still need to print a copy of their insurance documents to keep in their vehicle.

Anyone buying a new policy or making changes to their existing policy will still need to do so in person.

The transition to online renewals, however, will not save drivers any money.

Autoplan brokers will still be required to review each renewal and will continue to be paid the same amount for an insurance policy renewal, whether it’s done online or in person.

There will be no basic rate change at ICBC until December.