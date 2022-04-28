SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Cases in B.C. hospitals climb 85, cases in ICU up 9 over last week

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Study suggests new unvaccinated COVID-19 risk' Study suggests new unvaccinated COVID-19 risk
WATCH: A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 aren't just taking a risk with their own health -- they may more easily pass the virus on even to vaccinated people.

British Columbia is reporting an increase of 85 COVID-19 cases in hospital and nine in intensive care over the last week.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there were 570 cases in hospital and 47 cases in critical or intensive care as of Thursday.

Read more: ‘Individual responsibility is not gone’: B.C. disease expert on Canada’s eased COVID rules

Story continues below advertisement

The figures represent a 17.5 per cent increase in hospitalizations and a 23.6 per cent increase in cases in ICU over the previous week.

Thursday’s update also confirmed 2,276 new cases over the past week. However, just 26,872 PCR tests were conducted over that period, meaning the figure is likely a significant underrepresentation of the virus’ spread.

Click to play video: 'More COVID-19 restrictions lifted for travelling in and out of Canada' More COVID-19 restrictions lifted for travelling in and out of Canada
More COVID-19 restrictions lifted for travelling in and out of Canada

British Columbia’s new weekly data reporting regime also provides information on hospital admissions, though with a one-week delay.

Trending Stories

According to the BCCDC, 335 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19 between April 17 and April 23.

Read more: Service to Haida Gwaii to be restored by week’s end amid COVID-19 outbreak: BC Ferries

Of them, 150 were in the Fraser Health authority, 65 were in the Interior Health authority, 20 were in the Northern Health authority, 58 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health authority and 62 were in the Vancouver Island Health authority.

Story continues below advertisement

The BCCDC says the hospital admissions figures are expected to rise as it collects more data — for example, the province-wide admissions total initially reported last week has since been revised up to 300 from 238.

Click to play video: 'New poll shows majority wants public inquiry into government reaction to COVID-19 pandemic' New poll shows majority wants public inquiry into government reaction to COVID-19 pandemic
New poll shows majority wants public inquiry into government reaction to COVID-19 pandemic

Officials also recorded 42 fatalities over the last week.

However B.C. is now reporting the deaths of anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 over the last month, which officials acknowledge will overestimate fatalities.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Majority of Canadians back inquiries into national, provincial pandemic responses: poll

Monthly BCCDC data continued to show unvaccinated people at a higher risk of severe outcomes.

From March 27 to April 23, per 100,000 population, there were 47.6 cases of unvaccinated people in hospitals, 7.8 unvaccinated cases in the ICU and 4.9 deaths, compared to 21.7 cases in hospitals, 2.9 cases in the ICU and 3.1 deaths among people with three doses.

Since the start of the pandemic, British Columbia has reported a total of 363,302 cases and 3,147 deaths.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers