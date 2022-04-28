Menu

Crime

Two-vehicle collision in Severn Township leaves 1 dead

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 12:29 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP. The Canadian Press file

Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision in Severn Township left one person dead on Thursday.

In a press release, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision between two vehicles occurred just before 7:30 a.m., along Highway 12 at Sturgeon Bay Road.

“One person has been pronounced deceased as a result of the collision,” the release reads. “Their name is being withheld until family is notified.”

According to police, a second person with serious injuries was transported via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police said two others were transported to a local hospital.

Officers said the intersection of Sturgeon Bay Road/Vasey Road and Highway 12 will remain closed for “several hours.”

The off-ramps at Vasey Road from Highway 400 have also been closed.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice,” the release said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage who have not already spoken to police are asked to contact the Orillia OPP.

