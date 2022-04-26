Menu

Traffic

Man injured in motorcycle collision in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 6:33 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police say one man has been injured after a motorcycle collision in Toronto.

In a press release Tuesday, Toronto police said just after 10 a.m., officers received a report of a collision on Weston Road at Black Creek Drive.

Police said a 32-year-old man was driving a 2014 Ducati motorcycle eastbound on Weston Road when he lost control and struck a parked Mazda hatchback.

Officers said the man then collided with an eastbound vehicle — a 2011 Ford SUV.

Read more: Man in custody after 8 separate collisions reported in Mississauga: police

Police said the man then collided with a third vehicle, a 2018 Ford van that was stopped at the intersection.

According to police, the man suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.

No one else was injured, officers said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Officers are now asking anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or other security footage, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

