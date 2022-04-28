Manitoba reaching out to community for new seniors’ strategy

Send this page to someone via email

The province is putting together a plan to support Manitoba seniors.

Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston announced Thursday that Manitoba is working on a new seniors’ strategy aimed at supporting older residents who want to live independently in their own homes.

“Older Manitobans have contributed greatly to our province and have built our society,” he said.

“We owe it to them to listen carefully to their advice and wisdom, to recognize their efforts and to afford them a good quality of life with the independence they seek.”

Johnston said an advisory committee of experts has already begun to meet. The strategy will also draw insight from the EngageMB community, which reaches out to Manitobans for their opinions on a variety of issues. The minister said over 10,000 Manitoba seniors have already signed up as part of the growing community.

Story continues below advertisement

Community-based organizations are also involved, as not all seniors have access to online consultations, the province said.

“As we all age together, we want to age in the right place – in our community,” said Connie Newman, chair of the advisory group.

“In the coming months, we will continue to listen and hear what older Manitobans are saying.

“As the executive director of the Manitoba Association of Senior Centres and Age Friendly Manitoba and a member of the Manitoba Seniors Coalition, I listened to many older adults voice their concerns and I look forward to continuing that consultation and bringing those voices forward to support older Manitobans across the province.”

Manitobans can participate in the consultation’s first survey on the EngageMB website.

The department of seniors and long-term care is new to the province, having been formed in January 2022 by Premier Heather Stefanson’s government.

3:44 Advocacy organization gives Manitoba D+ on vaccinating seniors Advocacy organization gives Manitoba D+ on vaccinating seniors – Feb 1, 2022

Advertisement