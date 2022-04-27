SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Denmark pauses COVID-19 vaccination drive — for now

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 4:58 pm
Denmark is pausing its COVID-19 vaccination program temporarily.

According to a statement released by the Danish Health Authority Tuesday, the vaccination rate among the Danish population “is sky-high, and the epidemic has reversed.”

“Therefore, the Danish Health and Medicines Authority is now ending the broad vaccination effort against COVID-19 for this season,” the release states in Danish.

Read more: Assessing your risk in Canada’s 6th wave will be difficult. Here’s why

The government will no longer be sending out invitations to its citizens for vaccination as of May 15.

“We’re in a good place,” Bolette Søborg, Head of Unit at the Danish Health Authority, says in the statement.

“Spring has come and we have good control of the epidemic, which seems to be waning. The hospitalization numbers are stable, and we also expect them to decline soon. That is why we are rounding out the mass vaccination programme against COVID-19.”

However, Søborg maintains that the Danish government is still recommending COVID-19 vaccination for people that are particularly at risk from the virus.

“This is especially true for people over the age of 40 and for pregnant women … We also continue to recommend that you complete your vaccination course,” Søborg said.

The drive is likely to resume in fall, when the health agency anticipates a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We plan to reopen the vaccination program in the fall,” Søborg said. “Prior to this, a thorough professional assessment must be made of who and when to vaccinate and with which vaccines. We expect to present a plan for the overall framework for the 2022/23 season before the summer holidays.”

