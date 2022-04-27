Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Plea deal offered to Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2022 11:30 am
This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. View image in full screen
This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. https://globalnews.ca/news/8178320/plea-deal-quebec-woman-donald-trump-poison-letter/

United States prosecutors say they’ve offered a plea deal to the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump.

The deal would include the three charges Pascale Ferrier faces related to a letter containing ricin that was mailed to the White House in 2020, as well as 16 federal charges she faces in Texas, where she is alleged to have mailed poison to several law enforcement officials.

Federal prosecutor Michael Friedman said during a brief court appearance Wednesday that Ferrier will have until the end of June to decide whether to accept the offer, the details of which were not disclosed.

Read more: Plea deal in the works for Quebec woman accused of sending Donald Trump poison

Friedman says the deal is complex and the charges Ferrier faces are serious, adding that eight of the Texas charges carry a possible life sentence.

Trending Stories
Ferrier was found fit to stand trial in March.

She is scheduled to be back in court June 30.

Click to play video: 'Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case' Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case
Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case – Sep 22, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
