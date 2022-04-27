Quebec reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec registered 22 new deaths and a 37-patient decrease Wednesday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis stood at 2,372 after 213 patients were admitted while 250 were discharged in the last day.

There were 92 people listed in intensive care, a rise of two.

The province reported 2,066 new cases of the novel coronavirus. This daily count is based on PCR screening, which is only open to certain groups.

Health authorities say 20,092 of those tests were administered on Monday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

The latest update shows Quebecers declared the results of 610 additional rapid tests on the government’s online portal. This includes 487 results positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 29,967 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The immunization campaign has doled out more than 19.3 million shots to date.

Quebec’s public health institute says 90.6 per cent of residents 12 and over are considered adequately vaccinated.

The health department reported that 9,514 health-care workers were off the job due to pandemic-related reasons, a rise of 98 from the day before. In mid-April, that number hovered around 13,000.

The province’s official caseload stood at 1,037,658 in the roundup, while the death toll reached 14,928.

— with files from The Canadian Press