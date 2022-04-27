SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 update: April 27, 2022' COVID-19 update: April 27, 2022
Should we keep wearing masks on planes even when the mandate is lifted, and when should you get a fourth dose? Dr. Christopher Labos joins Global’s Laura Casella with the latest.

Quebec registered 22 new deaths and a 37-patient decrease Wednesday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis stood at 2,372 after 213 patients were admitted while 250 were discharged in the last day.

There were 92 people listed in intensive care, a rise of two.

The province reported 2,066 new cases of the novel coronavirus. This daily count is based on PCR screening, which is only open to certain groups.

Health authorities say 20,092 of those tests were administered on Monday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada eased its travel rules again. What to know, and how to guard against COVID

The latest update shows Quebecers declared the results of 610 additional rapid tests on the government’s online portal. This includes 487 results positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 29,967 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The immunization campaign has doled out more than 19.3 million shots to date.

Quebec’s public health institute says 90.6 per cent of residents 12 and over are considered adequately vaccinated.

The health department reported that 9,514 health-care workers were off the job due to pandemic-related reasons, a rise of 98 from the day before. In mid-April, that number hovered around 13,000.

The province’s official caseload stood at 1,037,658 in the roundup, while the death toll reached 14,928.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec Covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers