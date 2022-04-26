Body found in ditch in Parkland County being treated as suspicious: RCMP

Parkland County RCMP said Tuesday that a man found dead in a ditch near Township Road 510 and Range Road 44 is being investigated as a homicide.
On Monday, April 25, RCMP responded to a complaint about a body in the ditch west of Edmonton.
Officers found a deceased 37-year-old man with no fixed address.
“The circumstances around the death appear suspicious,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Parkland RCMP Detachment at 825-220-7267 or call local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
