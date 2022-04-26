Menu

Crime

Body found in ditch in Parkland County being treated as suspicious: RCMP

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 6:17 pm
Map showing the location of a suspicious death. View image in full screen
Parkland County suspicious death.

Parkland County RCMP said Tuesday that a man found dead in a ditch near Township Road 510 and Range Road 44 is being investigated as a homicide.

On Monday, April 25, RCMP responded to a complaint about a body in the ditch west of Edmonton.

Officers found a deceased 37-year-old man with no fixed address.

Read more: Suspicious death investigation underway west of Edmonton

“The circumstances around the death appear suspicious,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Trending Stories

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Read more: Murder charge laid in death of Kelowna woman found west of Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Parkland RCMP Detachment at 825-220-7267 or call local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

