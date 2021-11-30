Suspicious death investigation underway west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death west of Edmonton.

The investigation began after a body was discovered in the area of Range Road 271 between Highway 16A and Highway 628 in Spruce Grove, Alta.

In a news release just before 10 a.m., Parkland RCMP said the area was blocked off due to a police investigation and asked drivers to avoid the area.

On Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said the death was considered suspicious. The identity of the deceased is not known.

Further details were not released by RCMP.