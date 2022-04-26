Police seeking public assistance after Calgary townhouse damaged in crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is looking for information after a townhouse was seriously damaged in a crash in the northeast community of Cornerstone.

Police believe a silver minivan was travelling east at high speeds on 128 Avenue N.E. at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Monday. The minivan hit the median of a traffic circle, continued on and embedded itself inside a townhouse building, affecting two units.

According to a Tuesday morning statement, the residents of one of the townhomes had to be rescued by the Calgary Fire Department because the crash destroyed the stairs of their home. No one was physically injured.

A man, who the police suspect to be the driver, climbed out of the van and broke a window to climb outside. He remained on the scene and was treated by EMS before being taken into custody for impaired driving.

The Calgary Fire Department then removed the van and stabilized the townhouse. City engineers were also called to evaluate the structural integrity of the home.

The CPS says charges have not yet been laid and the driver cannot be named until that process is complete. The van was allegedly stolen an hour before the collision from a mall in Falconridge, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.