Crime

Police seeking public assistance after Calgary townhouse damaged in crash

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 26, 2022 1:47 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service is looking for information after a townhouse was seriously damaged in a crash in the northeast community of Cornerstone on Monday.

The Calgary Police Service is looking for information after a townhouse was seriously damaged in a crash in the northeast community of Cornerstone.

Police believe a silver minivan was travelling east at high speeds on 128 Avenue N.E. at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Monday. The minivan hit the median of a traffic circle, continued on and embedded itself inside a townhouse building, affecting two units.

According to a Tuesday morning statement, the residents of one of the townhomes had to be rescued by the Calgary Fire Department because the crash destroyed the stairs of their home. No one was physically injured.

Read more: Man dead following plane crash near Springbank Airport

A man, who the police suspect to be the driver, climbed out of the van and broke a window to climb outside. He remained on the scene and was treated by EMS before being taken into custody for impaired driving.

The Calgary Fire Department then removed the van and stabilized the townhouse. City engineers were also called to evaluate the structural integrity of the home.

The CPS says charges have not yet been laid and the driver cannot be named until that process is complete. The van was allegedly stolen an hour before the collision from a mall in Falconridge, according to investigators.

Read more: Calgary police investigate drunk driving as factor in morning head-on collision

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

