Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man dead following plane crash near Springbank Airport

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 6:17 pm
A map showing the location of Springbank Airport, west of Calgary. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of Springbank Airport, west of Calgary. Google Maps

A man is dead following a plane crash near Springbank Airport.

Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed a light aircraft hit the ground just short of the airfield.

An adult male was declared deceased on the scene while a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital in critical life-threatening condition.

As of publishing, emergency services were at the site near Highway 1 west of Calgary.

Trending Stories

Cochrane RCMP said calls of a plane crash with injuries came in just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

RCMP officers, EMS and the Springbank Fire Department responded shortly after.

Police say traffic on Highway 1 does not appear to be affected, but advised motorists use caution in the area near Calaway Park.

Story continues below advertisement

–More details to come

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Plane Crash tagCochrane RCMP tagFatal Plane Crash tagSpringbank Airport tagCalgary Plane Crash taglight aircraft crash tagSpringbank Airport crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers