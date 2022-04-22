Man dead following plane crash near Springbank Airport

A man is dead following a plane crash near Springbank Airport.
Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed a light aircraft hit the ground just short of the airfield.
An adult male was declared deceased on the scene while a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital in critical life-threatening condition.
As of publishing, emergency services were at the site near Highway 1 west of Calgary.
Cochrane RCMP said calls of a plane crash with injuries came in just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
RCMP officers, EMS and the Springbank Fire Department responded shortly after.
Police say traffic on Highway 1 does not appear to be affected, but advised motorists use caution in the area near Calaway Park.
–More details to come
