Man dead following plane crash near Springbank Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is dead following a plane crash near Springbank Airport.

Alberta Health Services EMS confirmed a light aircraft hit the ground just short of the airfield.

An adult male was declared deceased on the scene while a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital in critical life-threatening condition.

As of publishing, emergency services were at the site near Highway 1 west of Calgary.

Cochrane RCMP said calls of a plane crash with injuries came in just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

RCMP officers, EMS and the Springbank Fire Department responded shortly after.

Police say traffic on Highway 1 does not appear to be affected, but advised motorists use caution in the area near Calaway Park.

Story continues below advertisement

–More details to come