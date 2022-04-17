One man injured, other in custody after early morning crash in northwest Calgary.

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning crash on Sunday has sent two people to hospital and forced Calgary Police to shut down roads in northwest Calgary.

Officers were called out to 14 Street and Memorial Drive just after 2:30 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision.

A male passenger of one of the vehicles was rushed to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

Police told Global News the male driver of that vehicle was also injured and was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence.

Officers say the driver of the second vehicle did not sustain serious injuries.

14 Street N.W. was closed in both directions between Kensington Road and Memorial Drive for much of Sunday morning as officers continued their investigation.

