Driver killed in Friday morning crash on 14 Street Northwest: Calgary EMS

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary EMS say one man was killed in a crash between two vehicles in the city’s northwest on Friday.

The crash happened on 14 Street Northwest near 24 Avenue Northwest at around 6:20 a.m.

View image in full screen Calgary police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on 14 Street Northwest on Friday. Tom Reynolds / Global News

EMS said one of the drivers was taken to hospital in stable condition while the driver of the other vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash has caused the closure of 14 Street Northwest between 24 Avenue Northwest and Rosehill Drive Northwest.

Traffic Advisory: 14 Street is closed between 24 Ave. & Rosehill Drive N.W. due to a serious-injury collision. Please avoid the area. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 9, 2021

Anyone with information on the collision can call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403 266-1234 or Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

View image in full screen Calgary police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on 14 Street Northwest on Friday, July 9, 2021. Global News