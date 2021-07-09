Menu

Canada

Driver killed in Friday morning crash on 14 Street Northwest: Calgary EMS

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 11:06 am
Calgary police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on 14 Street Northwest on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Calgary police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on 14 Street Northwest on Friday, July 9, 2021. Tom Reynolds / Global News

Calgary EMS say one man was killed in a crash between two vehicles in the city’s northwest on Friday.

The crash happened on 14 Street Northwest near 24 Avenue Northwest at around 6:20 a.m.

Calgary police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on 14 Street Northwest on Friday.
Calgary police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on 14 Street Northwest on Friday. Tom Reynolds / Global News

EMS said one of the drivers was taken to hospital in stable condition while the driver of the other vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

The crash has caused the closure of 14 Street Northwest between 24 Avenue Northwest and Rosehill Drive Northwest.

Anyone with information on the collision can call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403 266-1234 or Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calgary police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on 14 Street Northwest on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Calgary police investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on 14 Street Northwest on Friday, July 9, 2021. Global News
