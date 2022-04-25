Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GO buses again diverted from Toronto’s Union Station due to strike: Metrolinx

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Rail workers’ strike hits Union Station corridor' Rail workers’ strike hits Union Station corridor
WATCH ABOVE: (April 20) For the first time in Union Station’s 95-year history, signal and communication maintenance workers have gone on strike. As Seán O’Shea reports, the strike has the potential to affect commuter rail schedules in Canada’s busiest transit hub.

Metrolinx says GO buses are again being diverted from Toronto’s Union Station due to a strike.

“TTR (Toronto Terminals Railway) protestors are back at Union Station Bus Terminal and blocking GO buses again,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in an email to Global News on Monday.

Aikins said the bus terminal had reopened again last night.

Read more: Union Station strikers block GO buses in Toronto: Metrolinx

Throughout the weekend, Metrolinx reported disruptions at the Union Station Bus Terminal due to picketing.

Trending Stories

“The same contingency plan is now in effect and GO buses are being diverted to alternative transit hubs until further notice,” Aikins said Monday.

She said that all seven GO train lines are fully operational so there is less of an impact on customers, but said it is “an inconvenience nonetheless.”

Story continues below advertisement

The picketing comes as 95 workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers continue to strike after the union and TTR failed to reach an agreement by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

— With files from Isaac Callan

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagTransit tagMetrolinx tagToronto transit tagUnion Station tagToronto Union Station tagIBEW tagUnion Station Bus Terminal tagUnion station strike tagToronto Terminals Railway tagToronto Union Station strike tagGO bus delays tagGO bus diversions tagToronto Union Station delays tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers