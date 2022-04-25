GO buses again diverted from Toronto’s Union Station due to strike: Metrolinx

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx says GO buses are again being diverted from Toronto’s Union Station due to a strike.

“TTR (Toronto Terminals Railway) protestors are back at Union Station Bus Terminal and blocking GO buses again,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in an email to Global News on Monday.

Aikins said the bus terminal had reopened again last night.

Throughout the weekend, Metrolinx reported disruptions at the Union Station Bus Terminal due to picketing.

“The same contingency plan is now in effect and GO buses are being diverted to alternative transit hubs until further notice,” Aikins said Monday.

She said that all seven GO train lines are fully operational so there is less of an impact on customers, but said it is “an inconvenience nonetheless.”

The picketing comes as 95 workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers continue to strike after the union and TTR failed to reach an agreement by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

— With files from Isaac Callan