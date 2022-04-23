Menu

Crime

SIU investigating after Waterloo police officer shoots man during wellness check

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 23, 2022 5:11 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The SIU logo. Global News

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a firearm was discharged during a wellness check in Cambridge, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

In a press release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a Waterloo Regional Police officer shot a 22-year-old man. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

According to the SIU, police responded to a call at a home on Ironstone Drive, Cambridge, for a wellness check. The call came around 12:25 p.m. Saturday.

Four investigators have been assigned to the case by the SIU.

