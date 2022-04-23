Menu

Crime

Arrest made after Brampton man allegedly sexually assaults 2 new employees

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 23, 2022 11:02 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Charges have been laid in a sexual assault investigation in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said an employer in Brampton had posted job listings online and then allegedly sexually assaulted two women.

According to police, a woman in her 20s went to a new workplace in a residential area around Bovaird Drive West and Worthington Avenue in Brampton on March 28. Police said that her new employer then sexually assaulted her.

On the same day, and again on March 29, police said another woman went to her new place of employment in the same area. Police allege she was also sexually assaulted by her new employer.

Arrest made after sexual assault reported at Markham mall washroom

On Saturday, investigators announced that a 46-year-old Brampton man had been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The man, Daljinder Phagura, will appear in court in Brampton on June 1.

Police said there may be more victims and encouraged anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police.

