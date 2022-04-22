Menu

Canada

Quebec government talking to Lafleur family about possible national funeral

By Philip Croucher Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Guy Lafleur death: Quebec Premier Francois Legault on the impact and legacy of ‘Le Démon Blond’' Guy Lafleur death: Quebec Premier Francois Legault on the impact and legacy of ‘Le Démon Blond’
Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Quebec Premier Francois Legault discussed the impact of Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur not just on his province, but on the country of Canada and the game of hockey. Legault shared that many premiers had called to express their condolences, showing the impact of Lafleur's life extended far beyond his ties in Montreal or Quebec.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the province has offered to hold a national funeral for Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur.

He told a news conference in Montreal today that all of Quebec is in mourning following the news of Lafleur’s death from cancer at age 70.

Legault says it will be up to Lafleur’s family to decide if they want the national honours, which were given to Canadiens stars Maurice Richard and Jean Beliveau when they died.

Trending Stories

He called Lafleur the greatest player in NHL history and invited the public to sign an online book of condolences on the government’s website.

Read more: Guy Lafleur, Canadiens icon and ‘marquee performer’, dead at 70

Legault also says the government is looking at other tributes, including the possible renaming of a highway in the Outaouais region, where Lafleur was raised.

He spoke next to a framed, autographed Lafleur jersey and said the player, who won five Stanley Cups with the Habs, helped show Quebecers how to be winners.

