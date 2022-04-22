Menu

Entertainment

Inappropriate behaviour complaint against Bill Murray halts ‘Being Mortal’ production: report

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 12:56 pm
Bill Murray attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Bill Murray attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty

Amid news of production being suspended for the upcoming movie Being Mortal, a complaint of inappropriate behaviour against actor Bill Murray is also being investigated.

Murray, 71, is slated to star in the film, which began principal photography in late March.

Deadline was the first to report of the allegations against Murray. The full details of the complaint are unknown.

Read more: Johnny Depp jurors shown actor’s explicit, disturbing texts about Amber Heard

Cast and crew for the film, based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, were notified about the production being suspended Wednesday night.

Deadline reported the halt in production had to do with the inappropriate behaviour complaint against Murray. Searchlight Pictures, the Disney-backed studio behind the film, declined to comment during ongoing investigations.

Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari is making his directorial debut on the film, alongside his partner Youree Henley. Ansari has also written for and will be starring in the film.

According to Deadline, neither Ansari — nor co-star Seth Rogen — were part of the complaint against Murray.

Click to play video: 'Domee Shi & Lindsey Collins on ‘Turning Red’' Domee Shi & Lindsey Collins on ‘Turning Red’

Searchlight Pictures made the decision to suspend production going forward as the investigation proceeds. The studio has not said whether Murray will remain part of the film.

Being Mortal is expected to be released in 2023.

