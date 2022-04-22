Menu

Crash in Peterborough downs utility pole, leaves path of debris for several blocks

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 8:51 am
No word yet on injuries or charges after a crash in Peterborough left debris for several blocks. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Aylmer Street. A car struck and knocked down a utility pole and also hit a second pole before coming to a stop. Peterborough police are investigating the incident.

Peterborough police are investigating a single-vehicle crash early Friday.Around 12:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Aylmer Street just north of Romaine Street.

Peterborough Police Service officers found debris scattered along several blocks from Lake Street to Romaine Street, including a downed utility pole, tree limbs and several pieces of the car.

The car also struck a second pole just north of Romaine street.

Injuries are unclear at this time.

— more to come

Peterborough Police Service Peterborough crash Peterborough Collision Aylmer Street Peterborough traffic Aylmer Street Crash

