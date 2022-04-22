Crash in Peterborough downs utility pole, leaves path of debris for several blocks

Peterborough police are investigating a single-vehicle crash early Friday. Around 12:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Aylmer Street just north of Romaine Street.
Peterborough Police Service officers found debris scattered along several blocks from Lake Street to Romaine Street, including a downed utility pole, tree limbs and several pieces of the car.
The car also struck a second pole just north of Romaine street.
Injuries are unclear at this time.
— more to come
