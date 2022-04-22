Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Mattea Roach’s Jeopardy! hot streak continues with lucky win No. 13

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 8:31 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach' Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach has racked up more than $70,000 in prize money during her back-to-back wins on Jeopardy!. The 23-year-old stops by to chat about her experience and how the pandemic prompted her to apply for the quiz show. – Apr 7, 2022

Thirteen isn’t an unlucky number forNova Scotia’s Mattea Roach.

The 23-year-old originally from Halifax won her 13th consecutive Jeopardy! game last night, bringing home another $14,799. She has now won a total of US$286,081.

The latest win puts her in a two-way tie for the eighth-most wins in Jeopardy! history, according to the show’s Hall of Fame. She has already qualified for a spot in the next Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

Read more: Mattea Roach only contestant to make Final Jeopardy!, steamrolls to 12th win

According to the Jeopardy! daily box score, Roach attempted to buzz in 38 times and was successful 22 times. She answered 23 questions correctly and none incorrectly during regular play, giving her a 100 per cent success rate.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Roach did, however, get the Final Jeopardy! question wrong, but it wasn’t enough to offset her substantial lead going into the final round.

Roach graduated from Sacred Heart School in Halifax in 2015, and her family still lives in Halifax and Cape Breton. She now works as a tutor in Toronto.

She has previously said she would use her winnings to pay off her student debt.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
entertainment tagJeopardy tagtv show tagMattea Roach tagMattea Roach Jeopardy tagKen Jennings tagjeapardy win tagmattea roach 13th win tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers