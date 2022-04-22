Hobbit-themed getaway in Okanagan highlands becomes coveted minibreak location

Send this page to someone via email

Somewhere between Middle Earth and the Okanagan, a popular spot to put up your bare feet and take a halfling-style break has been gaining a lot of attention.

Second Breakfast Hideaway, located 25 to 30 minutes east from Osoyoos in the Okanagan Highlands of B.C., is among the top 26 locations in the country for people to take a unique minibreak, according to recent Airbnb data.

They’ve found slightly off-beat minibreaks are becoming more popular. The data gathered by Airbnb shows that nights booked at unique listings in Canada increased by almost 70 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019.

Originally named the Halfling Hideaway, Christine Le Comte and her husband purchased the property, located roughly 30 minutes east of Osoyoos, in 2020, though it’s been a popular vacation destination since it opened in 2019.

“There are people that get pretty overwhelmed coming here. It seems to be meaning quite a lot to them, there are some people who get out of the car they start screaming or crying,” said Le Comte in an interview last year.

“You get some crazy reactions and that is really what makes it totally worth putting all the work in and keeping it going.”

Many people even come in costume as their favourite hobbit, elf or dwarf.

“Most people (who stay) I would say are huge fans,” said Le Comte.

In addition to the Second Breakfast Hideaway, Airbnb offered up a few other highly coveted spots, including a cozy Cob Cottage on Vancouver Island and a Mongolian Yurt in the heart of Yukon, to a Lighthouse on the Bay in Nova Scotia and a spectacular Scandinavian chalet above the sky in Quebec. Canada is chock-full of creative, fascinating, unique and popular one-of-a-kind stays on Airbnb, tailor-made for every traveler’s dream vacation.

Treehouses make up 10 of the top 40 Canadian wish-listed unique stays in 2021.

-with files from Sydney Morton