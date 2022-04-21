Man charged after series of Mississauga break-ins: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of commercial break-ins in Mississauga, some of which involved donations being stolen, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the first incident happened on March 13, when a suspect “gained access” to a car maintenance centre in the Tomken Road and Bloor Street area.

No property or money was stolen there, police said.

On March 21, the same suspect allegedly got inside of grocery store in the area of Dundas Street and Universal Drive where police said money was stolen from a donation box.

Three days later, the suspect again went into a grocery store, this time near Dundas Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard, police said, and money was allegedly taken from another donation box.

On March 30, “a quantity of narcotics and money” was taken from a pharmacy near Confederation and Square One drives.

Over the weekend, police announced that they had identified the person allegedly responsible for the break-ins and issued an arrest warrant.

David Fonseca, of no fixed address, has since been charged with nine counts of break and enter, two counts of possession of stolen property, flight from police, and dangerous driving.