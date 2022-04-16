Menu

Comments

Crime

Arrest warrant issued for man after Mississauga break and enter spree

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 12:57 pm
Surveillance footage of one of the incidents. View image in full screen
Surveillance footage of one of the incidents. PRP/Submitted

Peel police have issued an arrest warrant for a 48-year-old man following a series of break and enters.

Police said four allegedly connected commercial break and enters took place in Mississauga, Ont., in March. Between March 13 and March 30, a suspect gained access to a car maintenance centre, two grocery stores and a pharmacy in the city, police said.

On March 21, the suspect stole money from a donation box at a grocery store in the area of Dundas Street and Universal Drive. Three days later, on March 24, a suspect again stole money from a donation box at a grocery store, this time in the Dundas Street West and Winston Churchill Boulevard area.

Read more: Durham police officer injured after crash with stolen taxi

A suspect also stole money and narcotics from a pharmacy on March 30 in the area of Confederation Drive and Square One Drive, police said.

“Extensive damage was caused to each property,” according to police.

Peel Police said officers have identified the person they believe is responsible. An arrest warrant has been issued for David Fonseca, nicknamed “Duke.”

“David Fonseca is strongly encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself into police,” police said in a press release.

David Fonseca
David Fonseca. PRP/Submitted
