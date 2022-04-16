Durham police officer injured after crash with stolen taxi

Send this page to someone via email

A police officer has been injured in a head-on crash with a stolen taxi in Pickering, Ont., Saturday morning.

Around 4:50 a.m. Durham Regional Police received a call reporting a stolen taxi in Whitby, Ont. Officers attempted to track the vehicle, police told Global News.

One officer was parked on the side of the road in the area of Concession Road 9 and Sideline 12 in Pickering. At around 5:19 a.m. the suspect crashed the stolen taxi into the front of the officer’s vehicle, police said.

The police officer and the driver of the stolen taxi both suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the collision. The driver was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre and is in custody, police said.

This morning an officer suffered serious but non life threatening injuries after his parked police vehicle was struck by a stolen taxi. Suspect was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Happened on Consession Rd 9 and Westney Rd N at 5 am. pic.twitter.com/oQqVlOBBbb — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) April 16, 2022

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was notified of the incident but has not invoked its mandate.

