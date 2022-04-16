Menu

Crime

Durham police officer injured after crash with stolen taxi

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 11:42 am
The police car after the crash in Pickering, Ont. View image in full screen
The police car after the crash in Pickering, Ont. Colin Williamson

A police officer has been injured in a head-on crash with a stolen taxi in Pickering, Ont., Saturday morning.

Around 4:50 a.m. Durham Regional Police received a call reporting a stolen taxi in Whitby, Ont. Officers attempted to track the vehicle, police told Global News.

Read more: Toronto police officer seriously injured after accidentally shooting himself

One officer was parked on the side of the road in the area of Concession Road 9 and Sideline 12 in Pickering. At around 5:19 a.m. the suspect crashed the stolen taxi into the front of the officer’s vehicle, police said.

The police officer and the driver of the stolen taxi both suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the collision. The driver was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre and is in custody, police said.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) was notified of the incident but has not invoked its mandate.

Click to play video: 'Chopper video shows robbery suspects being chased, arrested: Durham police' Chopper video shows robbery suspects being chased, arrested: Durham police
Chopper video shows robbery suspects being chased, arrested: Durham police – Mar 7, 2022
