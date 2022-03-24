Toronto police officer seriously injured after accidentally shooting himself

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Toronto police officer was seriously injured Thursday after he accidentally shot himself, a spokesperson for the service says.

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told Global News that officers were in the Fairview Mall area in North York when the incident happened around 2:45 p.m.

“There was an accidental discharge of a firearm and an officer injured himself in the hand and the leg,” Gray said.

The officer’s injuries were reported to be serious but non-life-threatening.

He was taken to hospital, where he is now listed as being in stable condition, Gray said.

No one else was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Gray said an investigation is now underway by Professional Standards.

2:25 Toronto police say scammer stole thousands from victims ‘looking for some companionship’ Toronto police say scammer stole thousands from victims ‘looking for some companionship’ – Mar 17, 2022