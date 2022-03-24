Menu

Crime

Toronto police officer seriously injured after accidentally shooting himself

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 4:03 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A Toronto police officer was seriously injured Thursday after he accidentally shot himself, a spokesperson for the service says.

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told Global News that officers were in the Fairview Mall area in North York when the incident happened around 2:45 p.m.

“There was an accidental discharge of a firearm and an officer injured himself in the hand and the leg,” Gray said.

The officer’s injuries were reported to be serious but non-life-threatening.

He was taken to hospital, where he is now listed as being in stable condition, Gray said.

No one else was injured.

Gray said an investigation is now underway by Professional Standards.

