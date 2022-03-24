17-year-old boy arrested after pursuit in Durham Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy from Montreal has been arrested after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Durham Region early Thursday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for a stolen vehicle in the area of Westney Road South and Bramwell Drive, north of Highway 401, in Ajax.

Police said a suspect stole a Dodge Durango and officers later located it heading west on Highway 401.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but a pursuit ensued and the suspect exited on Liverpool Road, police said.

The suspect then lost control and drove into a ditch before fleeing on foot, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested in a backyard nearby.

The 17 year old has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from police, and failing to stop at a red light.

1:00 Chopper video shows robbery suspects being chased, arrested: Durham police Chopper video shows robbery suspects being chased, arrested: Durham police – Mar 7, 2022