Crime

Crystal meth, guns seized as Fredericton police make record drug bust

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: April 21' Global News Morning New Brunswick: April 21
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

The Fredericton Police Force says it made the largest drug seizure in the department’s history this week.

Police say four warrants related to a drug investigation were executed on Wednesday at a Fredericton apartment, two storage units and a vehicle.

Investigators seized 5.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 0.5 kg of cocaine, as well as morphine, acid and mushrooms among other drugs.

The value of the crystal meth alone, according to police, is around $560,000.

Read more: Police in N.B. charge man with driving impaired after crash kills Moncton man

Several firearms were also seized including five handguns, two rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and a taser.

Trending Stories
Seized items include crystal meth, cocaine, cash and various firearms, according to Fredericton police. View image in full screen
Seized items include crystal meth, cocaine, cash and various firearms, according to Fredericton police. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

Police also found about $59,000 in cash, said the release.

After a motor vehicle stop in Fredericton, police arrested 40-year-old Kaleb Jeffrey Kennett and 30-year-old Brianna Monika Cloake.

They are both facing seven charges related to the possession of weapons and firearms, as well as nine charges each for possession of the various drugs.

In addition, both were charged with having proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, and Kennett is facing a probation order charge.

Kennett and Cloake were held in custody and are set to return to court on April 25 at 1:30 p.m.

