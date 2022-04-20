Menu

Crime

Police in N.B. charge man with driving impaired after crash kills Moncton man

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: April 20' Global News Morning New Brunswick: April 20
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

RCMP say a man in his 20s died after a single-vehicle crash last week in a community west of Moncton, after which a driver was charged with impaired driving.

Police say the crash occurred on April 15 at 1:30 a.m. on Route 112 in Second North River, N.B. According to a release, police believe the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a power pole.

One of the passengers, a 25-year-old from Moncton, died at the scene from injuries.

RCMP say two other passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver was uninjured.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.B. RCMP say one man dead, one injured in crash after vehicle allegedly flees police

Police say the driver, 28-year-old David Quinn, “showed signs of impairment and subsequently refused to provide a breath sample.” He was then arrested.

Quinn is facing charges related to refusing a breath sample in an accident causing death, as well as an accident causing bodily harm. He was also charged with obstruction of a peace officer.

The release said Quinn was also found to be in violation of his parole, and was returned to custody.

He is set to appear in court again May 16.

