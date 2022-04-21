Kelowna RCMP rescind earlier BC Cancer scam alert

Send this page to someone via email

A scam alert from Kelowna Mounties may have been made too hastily.

In a press release issued Thursday, RCMP rescinded a Tuesday warning that came in the wake of concerns about a person collecting donations for the BC Cancer Foundation.

“The Kelowna RCMP has identified the individual involved and can confirm he was collecting money for the BC Cancer Foundation,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said.

“It is common for the BC Cancer Foundation to collect door-to-door donations and we apologize to our friends at the Foundation for any confusion this may have caused.”

In partnership with the BC Cancer Foundation, the Kelowna RCMP is informing the community that the BC Cancer Foundation will be doing door-to-door canvassing over the next few months in Kelowna and other communities across B.C.

All BC Cancer Foundation fundraisers wear vests and lanyards with identification badges. Canvassers will never ask for a cash donation at the door. Instead, gifts are processed electronically on a tablet and a call is made to a third-party verification centre. Donors will receive an email confirmation immediately, and a welcome call or text message within a week.

For more information about the BC Cancer Foundation please visit www.bccancerfoundation.com or call 1-888-906-2873.