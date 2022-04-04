Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted 75-year-old Mississauga man: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 8:14 am
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A woman has been arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that targeted a 75-year-old Mississauga man, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that on March 29 around 10 a.m., the victim received a phone call from a man who claimed to be his grandson.

The suspect allegedly told the man that he was in trouble, needed help, and had to speak to a police officer.

Police said another male suspect went on the phone, claimed to be an officer, and told the victim that his grandson needed $10,000 for bail.

Read more: 19-year-old Ontario woman charged in several ‘grandparent scams’

The victim was allegedly told that a woman would come and pick up the funds. A short time later, a suspect came and picked up the money from the victim, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the victim was watching the news when he saw a photo of the woman who collected the money and saw an article detailing a “grandparent scam.”

Trending Stories

He then went to a police station to report what happened to him.

On Saturday, Michelle Jordan, 20, of Brampton was arrested.

Click to play video: 'Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’' Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’
Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagFraud tagMississauga tagBrampton tagpeel police tagScam tagGrandparent scam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers