Woman arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted 75-year-old Mississauga man: police

A woman has been arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that targeted a 75-year-old Mississauga man, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that on March 29 around 10 a.m., the victim received a phone call from a man who claimed to be his grandson.

The suspect allegedly told the man that he was in trouble, needed help, and had to speak to a police officer.

Police said another male suspect went on the phone, claimed to be an officer, and told the victim that his grandson needed $10,000 for bail.

The victim was allegedly told that a woman would come and pick up the funds. A short time later, a suspect came and picked up the money from the victim, police said.

On Friday, the victim was watching the news when he saw a photo of the woman who collected the money and saw an article detailing a “grandparent scam.”

He then went to a police station to report what happened to him.

On Saturday, Michelle Jordan, 20, of Brampton was arrested.

